ANC's Nontobeko Boyce Re-elected as KZN Speaker in a Tight Vote
Boyce was backed by the IFP, DA, ANC and the NFP.
The African National Congress’ Nontobeko Boyce was on Friday – 14 June 2024 - re-elected as Kwazulu-Natal Legislature Speaker in a tight vote. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Nontobeko Boyce has been re-elected as Kwazulu-Natal Legislature Speaker in a tight vote.
Boyce was backed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Democratic Alliance (DA), ANC and the National Freedom Party (NFP).
She was up against the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Mervyn Dicks.
The MK Party is, however, not happy with this alleging the voting process was unfair.
Before Judge President Thoba Poyo-Dlwati announced the results, the MK Party raised concerns over voting held for the speaker.
The party’s Siphiwe Moyo said the voting rules were broken, calling for a vote revote.
"Firstly Judge President, you said there must not be any recording or whatsoever, but now we see these honourable members from the 17% on videos that are now circulating on social media when they are voting they are showing each other their voting."
However, the Judge President said the matter was brought to her attention during voting and has since called members to order.
"The voting is as follows; Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce 41 votes, Mervyn Alexander Dicks 39 votes. I accordingly declare Boyce the speaker of the KZN legislature."
The house will nominate and vote for a Deputy Speaker and Premier.
