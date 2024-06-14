Mdletshe Quits NFP Over Party's Decision to Join ANC-DA-IFP Coalition
Canaan Mdletshe said the party pulled the wool over his eyes with Thursday's late-night decision.
JOHANNESBURG - The secretary-general of the National Freedom Party (NFP), Canaan Mdletshe, has quit the party following its decision to partner with the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal.
The NFP emerged as the kingmakers in KZN after the 29 May elections.
Following complicated negotiations, the NFP agreed to join a coalition with the three parties, in a move that has now been widely criticised.
Despite its performance at the national and provincial elections two weeks ago, the MK Party fell short of an outright majority to govern KZN.
The combination of the ANC, DA, IFP and NFP give that coalition 41 seats in the provincial legislature.
The MK Party on its own has 37 seats.
Now Mdletshe said the party pulled the wool over his eyes with Thursday's late-night decision.
"It left me shocked when the announcement was made, contrary to what we agreed on. Clearly, people of KZN want to see change, so you cannot have the ANC form part of a government when they have lost."
Mdletshe said the deal spits in the faces of voters who wanted the ANC out of government.
