ANC's Phophi Ramathuba Set to be Sworn in as the Province's First Woman Premier
The African National Congress (ANC) announced its premier candidates for seven provinces following selection interviews.
Delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is set to be sworn in as the province's first female premier.
The party also appointed its chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi,to retain his seat in the province's top office.
The ANC has made some changes to its list of premiers, with four new candidates promoted to head their respective provinces.
Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae is set to lead the Free State, Mandla Ndlovu will be sworn in as Mpumalanga Premier, Lazarus Mokgosi will be in the North West's top office and Ramathuba is set to be Limpopo's first female premier.
Leadership belts will remain the same in all other provinces where the ANC enjoys an electoral majority.
It is however rumoured the party is likely to support the IFP's Thami Ntuli for premiership KZN, as it considers a government of provincial unity.
