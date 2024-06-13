Kingmaker NFP Opts for NGU in KZN, Snubs MK Party
The National Freedom Party says it will join the ANC, IFP and DA to establish a government of provincial unity in KwaZulu-Natal.
Leader of the National Freedom Party (NFP), Ivan Barnes. Picture: Facebook/NFPofficialUpdates
JOHANNESBURG - The National Freedom Party (NPF) announced on Thursday it will join the Government of National Unity.
NPF leader Ivan Barnes was briefing the media.
"We wish to announce that the NFP supports and subscribes to the formation of government of national unity at a national level and the government of provincial unity in KwaZulu-Natal. We are encouraged by the level of engagement with all the political parties such as IFP, ANC, Democratic Alliance and ourselves, the National Freedom Party," said Barnes.
Meanwhile, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party won 37 of the 80 seats in the KZN Legislature in the May 29 general elections.
The party needed four more seats to form a provincial government but this now means KZN will be led by a government of national unity.
The NFP only secured one seat in the provincial legislature.
"We wanted a GNU that speaks to national, provincial and local. Our meeting with the MK party was based on the principle that we had said in the beginning that we will attend any political party that sends out an invitation. And the MK sent an invitation and we attended last night," Barnes added.
Who will become KZN premier?
Barnes said that the parties agreed to give the premiership to the IFP.
The provincial speaker will come from ANC and the deputy speaker position will be held by the DA.
"There were no names attached. But our meeting with the IFP was the beginning of a process of reconciliation," Barnes said.
