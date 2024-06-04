DA in Talks with ANC, IFP as Coalition Governance Looms Large
At this stage, it appears the DA would prefer to take up leadership roles in Parliament over ministerial positions in the executive.
On 25 March 2024, the DA unveiled 11 new faces to represent the organisation in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures following this year’s general elections. Picture: X/@Our_DA
CAPE TOWN - While the main coalition talks for a new government are only set to take place later this week, the table has been set.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed preliminary talks with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to outline their respective positions.
At this stage, it appears the DA would prefer to take up leadership roles in Parliament over ministerial positions in the executive.
But just how palatable would this be for the ANC over a coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and Patriotic Alliance (PA), which prefers the opposite?
It’s understood the DA is not in favour of a government of national unity because it will have little control over where it will serve.
Neither will it agitate for ministerial posts in a grand coalition to ensure it retains the party’s identity and is not complicit in government failures.
Sources have indicated to Eyewitness News that the party would prefer to hold positions in Parliament such as speaker, house chairpersons and committee chairs.
It's understood the DA wants to extend any negotiated arrangement with the ANC to hung legislatures in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.
However, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi would only confirm a preliminary meeting with the ANC has taken place.
He said the negotiating team will report back to its federal executive this weekend on the proposals.
But the DA has again stressed it will not be party to any arrangement that includes the EFF, MK Party or the PA.
Meanwhile, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has described the current state of play as a "work in progress".
Hlengwa confirmed the IFP's meeting with the DA to understand each other’s thinking and areas of commonality.
Hlengwa, too, stressed these had only been initial talks at an infancy stage.
No comments:
Post a Comment