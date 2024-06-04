ANC, DA Need Grand Coalition for 'Efficient and Quick Decision-making': Analysts
Some economists believe a grand coalition between the two political rivals would improve the rand while others aren’t too convinced.
Democratic Alliance (DA) manifesto / X: @Our_DA
JOHANNESBURG - There are conflicting views on what an African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition government would mean for the South African economy.
It has been confirmed that the two parties have been engaged in coalition talks after the ANC failed to retain its parliamentary majority.
However, political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the ANC and DA want a grand coalition to further their individual agendas.
“The ANC wants a grand coalition so that it can be able to solve the issues of unemployment, so that when the elections come it can go there with a score card. The DA wants a grand coalition so that it can get its own funders to buy pieces of state-owned enterprises.”
At the same time, political commentator Mcebisi Ndletyana believes a grand coalition is the best option for the country.
“What you need to have is two parties with an ample majority. The DA and ANC assume an ample majority and it can lead to efficient and quick decision-making because there are only two parties.”
