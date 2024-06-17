DA Prevented Doomsday Coalition Including ANC, EFF and MK Party, Says Zille
On Friday, the final Government of National Unity agreement was signed
FILE: Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson - Helen Zille - says the party did not turn its back on its voters who believed it would never side with the Africa National Congress (ANC).
The agreement will see the DA and ANC form a government together. This means members of Parliament from both parties occupying ministerial positions in the 7th administration.
Zille said this was the best option for all South Africans.
"The overriding promise that we made for South Africans was that we would prevent a doomsday coalition as we called it, if we let a coalition of the ANC, MK [uMkhonto weSizwe Party] and EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] go into government it would really burn our hopes and dreams and that is what we promised South Africa we would prevent.”
The signatures of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance and other parties expected to form part of the GNU are still outstanding.
