DA Won't Support a Motion of No Confidence Against Ramaphosa - Zille
Helen Zille said that as part of their agreement with the ANC, the DA would not support a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated on Wednesday 19 June at the Union Buildings.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson, Helen Zille, said that the party would not support a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa should one arise in Parliament.
Speaking exclusively on the Clement Manyathela Show on Monday morning, Zille revealed that the party would only support the impeachment of Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala scandal based on evidence.
"We will only support the impeachment if the evidence suggests there should be an impeachment, but I don’t think we are now in a position, given the fact that we have signed the statement of intent, to start impeaching a president we have just voted for."
She said that as part of their agreement with the African National Congress (ANC), the DA would not support a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.
"We haven't said in future that we would never ever do anything, but we will not support a motion of no confidence against the president - that was part of the agreement."
