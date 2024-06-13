Fires Ignite as Hezbollah Lands 150 Drones, Rockets in North Palestine
By Al Mayadeen English
13 Jun 2024 17:51
Hezbollah launched a coordinated attack involving dozens of missiles and drones targeting numerous military targets in the northern region of occupied Palestine.
According to Israeli media, 15 fires have broken out in northern occupied Palestine due to missiles launched from Lebanon.
Israeli media described how a joint attack with drones and missiles continued for half an hour against military targets in northern Palestine.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Wednesday morning that a massive barrage of rockets was fired on the northern region, stressing that "the rocket barrages that were fired from Lebanon are the largest in terms of rocket type and number since the beginning of the war."
Simultaneously, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah fired a massive 160-rocket barrage at northern "Israel" and launched a direct attack on Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a military research and development company. Following the attack, towns within 10 kilometers of the Lebanese border were directed to take shelter and remain indoors, as per Israeli media.
Our correspondent added that the massive rocket barrage, which he said well exceeded the 100 being reported by Israeli media, was fired at Israeli military targets and continued for 10 minutes straight.
Israeli media confirmed direct damage to one of the buildings in Kibbutz Yaroun in the north, in addition to the outbreak of 15 fires in the occupied Golan and upper al-Jalil area following missile launches.
Rockets also fell in the Rosh Pinna and Shamir settlements area and a direct hit was recorded in Safad, where schools received instructions to halt academic activities.
Israeli media also reported several casualties in the Katzrin settlement in the occupied Golan after rocket fire from Lebanon.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in south Lebanon reported that salvos of rockets were launched from Lebanon towards upper al-Jalil and the occupied Syrian Golan.
Our correspondent also reported that Israeli warplanes targeted Rayhan Heights in the Jezzine District, the town of Qusayr, and Hersh Dibine in the Marjayoun District.
The Lebanese Resistance also confirmed hitting the Israeli al-Raheb site on Thursday with heavy machine guns and artillery shells, confirming a direct hit.
Hezbollah's military media also published footage of its frighters targeting the al-Raheb site, the Ramia and Zarait barracks of the Israeli occupation as well as the targeting the Meron base and headquarters of the Northern Corps, affiliated with the Israeli Military.
Hezbollah forces Israeli jet to retreat, strikes Rafael-linked plant
In a series of operations, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted Israeli forces and positions on Wednesday in support of Gaza and in response to the aggression on Lebanese civilians and towns and to the assassination in the southern town of Jwaya.
Hezbollah announced earlier today that the Israeli occupation targeted a building in Jwaya in southern Lebanon late Tuesday, leading to the martyrdom of Talib Sami Abdallah (Abu Talib) and three of his companions on the path to al-Quds: Mohammad Sabra (Baqer), Ali Soufan (Koumayl), and Hussein Hmayyid (Sajed).
The Resistance identified the martyr as Bahij Mohammad Hijazi (Hadi), born in 1981 and from the city of Haris, South Lebanon.
In the fourth operation of its kind ever, all of which were conducted in the past week, Hezbollah said it launched an air-to-surface missile toward an Israeli warplane over southern Lebanon, forcing it to retreat to northern occupied Palestine.
The operation indicates that the Resistance is moving to establish a new equation regarding the Israeli violation of Lebanese airspace.
In today's statements, the Resistance revealed that out of 19 operations in total on Wednesday, 15 were in response to the assassination and the civilian casualties resulting from the Israeli aggression.
No comments:
Post a Comment