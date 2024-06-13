Sayyed al-Houthi: US Failed in Facing Yemen at Sea, Escalation Ongoing
By Al Mayadeen English
13 Jun 2024 20:27
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi criticized Arab countries planning maneuvers with Israeli occupation forces under US supervision, condemned Gaza aggression, praised Hezbollah's impact, and detailed Yemeni military actions.
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stated, on Thursday, that some Arab countries intend to participate in drills with the Israeli occupation forces under US supervision, and urged these countries not to become a shield for the Israeli occupation.
Sayyed al-Houthi even posed a question: "Why don't they learn a lesson and benefit from the honorable stance of the support fronts, including the position of our Yemeni people?"
Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that within the Arab and Islamic worlds, the crime of the century is occurring, with the injustice persisting for 251 days, referring to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.
Addressing the stance of Arab countries during the Gaza conflict, he expressed shame that individuals in America, Europe, and Australia act out of humanitarian motives, while some Arab nations do not permit this.
US Naval Base in Gaza
Regarding recent developments in the aggression on Gaza, Sayyed al-Houthi stated that the naval pier constructed by US forces on Gaza's shore was used in the attack on al-Nuseirat, with ground forces launching from this pier. He confirmed that the use of the pier in this assault on al-Nuseirat demonstrates that it effectively serves as a US base.
Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that the recovery of four captives by the Israeli occupation after eight months does not constitute a victory, suggesting that it would take many years to retrieve all their captives.
He also highlighted that one of the most crucial aspects of the situation in Gaza is the high level of cooperation, coordination, and unity among the Palestinian factions.
Lebanese Front
The leader of the Ansar Allah further emphasized that Hezbollah's front is advanced and effective, being the most impactful among the support fronts, and it continues to escalate significantly against the Israeli occupation.
Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that the Israeli occupation is confused regarding Hezbollah's front, adding that analysts assessing the Israeli circumstances on the northern front expect a disaster if the confrontation with Lebanon escalates.
Yemeni Front
Sayyed al-Houthi discussed the latest developments on the Yemeni front, revealing that support operations under the "Promised Victory and Holy Jihad" battle have conducted 11 operations this week alone. These involved 31 ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, and a warship.
He noted that the number of targeted ships has now reached 145, all connected to the Israeli occupation, the United States, and Britain. He explained that this escalation is part of the fourth phase and is progressing into more significant stages.
Sayyed al-Houthi detailed several intensive activities focusing on technical and tactical advancements to increase effectiveness, overcome enemy interception and jamming capabilities, and provide operational momentum, including improvements in information technology.
In light of these Yemeni operations, he confirmed that the United States is attempting to pressure Yemen due to its popular and official stance, which includes exerting pressure on the humanitarian front.
He added that Yemen's position has resulted in the American inability to safeguard Israeli movements at sea.
Regarding the espionage network uncovered by security forces in Sanaa, Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed that the Americans suffered a major setback, indicating that Washington aimed to implement hostile policies and influence the economic, educational, security, and service sectors.
He stated that any American espionage activity in any Arab or Islamic country involves the Israeli occupation.
"We Will Not Accept Our People Being suffocated and Starved"
In his speech, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement cautioned the Saudi regime against getting involved in Yemen, stating, "We will not accept a situation where our people are choked and starved while others inflict harm," emphasizing that Yemen's resolute stance is clear, even towards the Americans.
Sayyed al-Houthi clarified that Yemen holds no hostile intentions toward any Arab country, warning against jeopardizing one's interests in service of "Israel."
