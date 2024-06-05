'Israel' Incapable of Fully Addressing Challenge Hezbollah Drones Pose
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli media highlight the Israeli anti-air systems' inability to detect and intercept Hezbollah's drones.
Israeli media highlighted that the hits resulting from Hezbollah's operation against an Israeli military gathering in Elkosh settlement were severe, deeming it the most serious incident in the northern front since the beginning of the fighting due to its distance from the border with Lebanon and the extent of the inflicted losses.
The media called for an investigation into the Israeli Air Force's failure to detect and intercept Hezbollah's drones.
Touching on the Elkosh operation, the Israeli Channel 14 correspondent said it was "a well-planned and coordinated" operation by Hezbollah, adding that the Lebanese group appears to be escalating the level of its attacks.
Earlier, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah attacked a recently set up Israeli military site near the Palestinian-Lebanese border, killing and injuring several officers and soldiers.
According to the Resistance's Military Media Unit, Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force launched a swarm of suicide drones at the Israeli military site, which it said is located in Elkosh, northwest of occupied Safad.
According to reliable information to Al Mayadeen, the number of Israelis killed in the Elkosh operation carried out by Hezbollah reached three.
Israeli anti-air systems powerless against Hezbollah's drones
The Israeli Channel 13's military analyst, Alon Ben David, suggested that "Israel" is incapable of fully addressing the challenge posed by drones launched by Hezbollah, who has studied "Israel's" strengths and weaknesses over the past eight months.
Ben David pointed out that Hezbollah's drones can challenge Israeli detection systems, and ground radars are struggling to identify them, therefore, sirens do not always activate.
He noted that "the West has also failed to deal with similar drones in Ukraine."
Meanwhile, Channel 13 asserted that "a ground operation in Lebanon would not eliminate Hezbollah's threat."
Or Heller, the Israeli Channel 13's military correspondent, indicated that Hezbollah managed to target a gathering of around 20 Israeli soldiers with drones, pointing out that the Israeli Air Force failed to detect or attempt to intercept the drones.
Heller reported that the operation resulted in at least 11 injuries, some seriously, adding that the Israeli Air Force is investigating the reason Hezbollah's drones were not detected and intercepted and whether the Lebanese group resorted to a technique to overcome the Israeli anti-air systems.
'Israel' would lose war with Hezbollah from day 1
In a related context, Major General (Res.) Giora Eiland, former head of the Israeli "National Security Council," told the Israeli Channel 12 that "Israel" lacks the capability to defeat Hezbollah and destroy its hundreds of thousands of missiles and drones.
Eiland suggested that if "Israel" declared war on Hezbollah, it would lose the war from the first day.
He emphasized that Hezbollah has "a very high capacity to continue the war," warning that the inability to destroy its missiles and drones will lead to a "terrible defeat for Israel," with the entire Israeli internal front, including infrastructure, being completely paralyzed.
'Israel' faces new type of Resistance drones
Charles Abi Nader, Al Mayadeen's security and military analyst, pointed out that the Israeli occupation is facing a new type of drones launched by the Resistance, which has caught "Israel" off guard.
He confirmed that the Elkosh operation marks a pivotal point, indicating the Israeli occupation's complete inability to protect its bases and troops 7 to 8 km deep.
Abi Nader pointed out that the newly established Israeli military sites are exposed to the Resistance even if they are located in non-visible areas.
On his part, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon, Abbas Sabbagh, said that Hezbollah's drones have become the new nightmare for the Israeli occupation, noting that most of Hezbollah's operations involving one-way drones did not trigger sirens within Israeli settlements.
