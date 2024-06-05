Yemen Targets Ships in Red, Arabian Seas, Unveils 'Palestine' Missile
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Jun 2024 23:03
Brigadier General Yahya Saree announces a series of operations targeting Israeli-US-affiliated vessels.
The Yemeni Armed Forces struck several Israeli-affiliated merchant vessels and a United States-owned ship in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Wednesday.
Saree said that the YAF's Navy, Rocket Force, and Unmanned Air Force targeted two vessels in the Red Sea with anti-ship missiles and drones.
In detail, the YAF attacked the "Vantage Dream" bulk carrier and the "Roza" oil tanker in the Red Sea, following an earlier announcement that barred all maritime companies that violated the embargo imposed on the Israeli regime from sailing in Yemeni waterways.
Moreover, the YAF targeted the US-owned "Maersk Seletar" in the eastern Arabian Sea with a number of attack drones.
The spokesperson reiterated Yemen's support to the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant Resistance in the Gaza Strip, promising further attacks on all vessels that violate the ordered embargo against the Israeli regime.
Earlier on Monday, Brigadier General Saree announced that the YAF launched ballistic missiles at an Israeli military target in Eilat, occupied Umm al-Rashrash, in southern occupied Palestine.
Saree revealed that the Rocket Force utilized the "Palestine" ballistic missile in its attack, marking the first use of the newly introduced system by the YAF. The specifications of the Yemeni "Palestine" missiles are yet to be unveiled, however, it could be deduced that the missile has a range that exceeds 1,600 km.
At the time, Saree stressed that the operation achieved its intended objective.
The YAF had also recently announced two separate operations against the United States Navy Carrier Strike Group 2 and its flagship aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Today's video released by the Yemeni Armed Forces revealed that the ballistic missile was also embroidered in the colors of the Palestinian flag and the black and white Koufiyyeh, a symbol of Palestinian struggle and resistance.
On a technical note, the missile is launched from a mobile launcher at an angle and hosts a maneuverable re-entry vehicle. More details on the capabilities and operational specifications of the Yemeni missile are yet to be announced.
