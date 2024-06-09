'Israel' Killed 3 Captives, 270+ Palestinians to Retrieve 4 Captives
By Al Mayadeen English
The al-Qassam Brigades reveal that the Israeli occupation forces killed three Israeli captives on top of the 274 Palestinian civilians in order to retrieve four others.
The military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released Sunday a video entitled, "Your Israeli government killed a number of your captives in order to save other captives," in which they revealed that the Israeli occupation forces did exactly that.
The video addresses Israeli settlers, underlining that the Israeli occupation forces killed three of their own captives in Nuseirat Camp in exchange for recovering four other captives from the same location on Saturday.
According to the al-Qassam Brigades, one of the three killed captives held American citizenship. The video shows scenes of the intense and brutal bombardment by Israeli forces on Nuseirat Camp, which resulted in a horrifying massacre, leading to the deaths of 274 Palestinians.
The footage documents the injuries among Palestinian civilians caused by the massacre, including children. Additionally, al-Qassam displayed images of the three captives killed by the Israeli occupation forces during the offensive in Nuseirat to retrieve the four captives.
The video concludes with a message to Israeli settlers: "Your captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed," reiterating their warning that the time for the Israeli captives held in Gaza is running out.
The release of this video follows a statement by al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida, wherein he stressed that the first victims of the massacre in Nuseirat were Israeli captives. He emphasized that while the Israeli occupation managed to recover some captives through horrific massacres, they also killed some in the process.
He warned that the operation posed a significant risk to the remaining captives and would negatively impact their conditions and lives.
The Hamas Resistance movement affirmed Saturday that the Israeli occupation army's announcement of the retrieval of several captives, after eight months of aggression in which it used all military, technological, and security means, and committed all kinds of crimes, from massacres to genocide, starvation, and siege, "will not change its strategic failure in the Gaza Strip".
The Israeli occupation forces launched on Saturday numerous airstrikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al Mayadeen correspondent reported, adding that the intense bombardment resulted in dozens of casualties, with many martyrs and injured being brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
According to the correspondent, dozens of Israeli rockets targeted civilian homes in Nuseirat camp. Many women and children are among the casualties being transported to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital using animal-drawn carts and private vehicles due to the dire circumstances of the healthcare system.
According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza, an Israeli special force had infiltrated Nuseirat Camp. Upon the force's discovery by the Resistance, heavy confrontations ensued. According to our correspondent, it was the discovery of the force that led to this heavy Israeli shelling and the massacre in the camp.
No comments:
Post a Comment