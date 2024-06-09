On Niger's Orders, US Initiates Withdrawal, Albeit 'Slow'
By Al Mayadeen English
The US Department of Defense Africa Command, in conjunction with Nigerien authorities, has confirmed the commencement of troop withdrawal from Niger.
The US Department of Defense Africa Command confirmed, in a joint statement with Nigerien authorities on Saturday, that the withdrawal of troops from Niger has commenced.
The initial phase, marked by the departure of a US Air Force Globemaster III transport plane from Niamey's Air Base 101 on Friday, signifies the beginning of the process.
Additionally, the DOD has dispatched a group of US personnel to facilitate logistical assistance and ensure a "slow" withdrawal. The statement further noted that some US troops had already been redeployed from Niger to their respective home stations.
The US is dedicated to completing a “safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal,” the DOD wrote on Friday. Meanwhile, some experts in Washington have expressed worries that the withdrawal could resemble the catastrophic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
“I fear the administration will handle this withdrawal similarly to the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Congressman Matt Gaetz said last month, urging Washington to prioritize the safety of US troops.
The big picture
In March, Niger terminated defense cooperation with the United States, citing the illegal presence of American military personnel and civilian staff from the Department of Defense within Nigerien borders. The cooperation was severed by Niger due to perceived unfairness and as a tool used by the US to undermine the nation's sovereignty.
Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine later disclosed that the US had also threatened Niamey with sanctions and cautioned against strengthening ties with Iran and Russia.
Following the ousting of pro-Western President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023, Niger's new government assumed power. Subsequently, Niamey severed relations with its former colonial ruler, France. While Paris completed the withdrawal of its military presence from the former colony late last year, the United States plans to finalize its withdrawal by September of this year.
It is worth noting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has lately stated during discussions with Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore that Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali are enhancing cooperation as members of the Alliance of Sahel States. Lavrov emphasized that the three Sahel countries aim to seek "African solutions to African problems."
