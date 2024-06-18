New US-UK Aggression with 10 Airstrikes on Western Yemen
17 Jun 2024
Al Mayadeen's correspondent says the US-British forces carried out six airstrikes on the Hodeidah Airport, south of the coastal city on the Red Sea.
The US-British forces on Monday carried out a new aggression on Yemeni territory, launching 10 airstrikes on various locations in western Yemen, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
According to our correspondent, the US-British forces carried out six airstrikes on the Hodeidah Airport, south of the coastal city on the Red Sea, in addition to four airstrikes on Kamran Island in the Red Sea, west of Yemen.
The United States and Britain have frequently launched aggression against several Yemeni provinces, concurrently with ongoing operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces against Israeli and Israeli-bound ships in support of Gaza amid the Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinian people there.
In early June, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, underlined that the joint American-British aggression "will never affect" Yemen's "principles and faithful stance" of supporting Gaza.
"The Americans and the British are working to protect Zionist interests at sea and striving to secure [their interests] so they can continue their genocide without disturbance," he pointed out.
Experts told the Responsible Statecraft that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) are undeterred by the American-British strikes on the country and will continue to cut off trade routes via the Red Sea.
A report published by the outlet focused on the latest US-UK strikes on Yemen and their effectiveness in achieving the objective of halting Yemeni operations in key maritime trade routes.
According to Thomas Juneau, an associate professor who focuses on the Middle East at the Univerity of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, the damage caused by US-UK strikes on Yemen has not reached "a significant level."
In a similar context, Neil Quilliam, an associate fellow in the Middle East and North Africa program at the London-based think tank Chatham House, said that Ansar Allah "have remained undeterred, and the US-UK strikes have had limited impact."
According to Responsible Statecraft, since the aggression on Yemen began, the US launched 450 strikes on Yemen. However, these strikes have come to no avail and have only hardened the popular Yemeni position of supporting Palestine.
