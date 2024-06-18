Palestinian Resistance Bombards IOF, Vehicles in Rafah, Gaza City
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continues to engage in confrontations with Israeli occupation forces, targeting their vehicles with rockets, mortars, and explosive devices.
On the 255th day of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Resistance factions continue to repel Israeli occupation forces' attempts to infiltrate several areas across Gaza, especially in the south.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced on Monday that its fighters engaged two Merkava tanks with al-Yassin 105 rockets in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city in southern Gaza.
The Brigades said its fighters shelled with heavy mortar shells the headquarters of the command of the infiltrating Israeli forces located south of the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah and also struck Israeli occupation forces stationed southeast and southwest of the neighborhood.
Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, announced that its fighters blew up an Israeli tank with an explosive device, south of the Saudi neighborhood, west of Rafah.
The al-Quds Brigades also shelled an assembly of Israeli military vehicles with heavy mortar shells in the vicinity of Tal Zo'rob, southwest of Rafah.
In another statement, the Brigades confirmed that its fighters targeted the positions of Israeli soldiers and vehicles with Ababil shells near the Karem Abu Salem military site east of Rafah.
In the same context, the al-Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian al-Mujahideen movement, shelled the headquarters of the Israeli Gaza Division in Re'im with a rocket barrage.
The al-Mujahideen Brigades earlier aired footage of its fighters monitoring and targeting Israeli occupation forces' gatherings and movement routes south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza with 107-type rockets.
On its part, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades targeted Israeli command and control rooms and supply lines in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with mortar shells.
Additionally, the Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), attacked an Israeli military vehicle with an RPG rocket in the al-Shaboura camp in Rafah, directly impacting the target.
In addition, the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), broadcast scenes of its fighters shelling Israeli forces stationed southeast of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood with 60mm caliber regular mortar shells, in coordination with the Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces.
Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in the Gaza Envelope and at the Karem Abu Salem military site east of southern Rafah Gaza.
16 Israeli soldiers wounded in 24 hours
An Israeli soldier was critically injured due to an anti-tank rocket launch in Gaza, bringing the total number of injured soldiers in 24 hours in Gaza to 16, Israeli media also reported Monday.
The media indicated that the Israeli army currently does not have permanent positions in the Gaza Strip except for the armored vehicles used for logistical purposes, adding that Hamas has adapted relatively quickly to the new combat style and is seeking to exploit the weaknesses of the Israeli military.
On Sunday, the Israeli Channel 12 cited military sources as saying that the Palestinian Resistance "is still waging war in the Gaza Strip and is capable of causing harm to Israeli soldiers."
The sources said the Israeli army is facing difficulty in eliminating the al-Qassam Brigades in Rafah in southern Gaza and may end the military operation there without achieving its objectives.
Israeli media also cited a senior Israeli military officer as saying that the Israeli army is "not prepared" to continue the war in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli officer pointed out that the Israeli forces are moving on rooftops, near windows, and inside homes in Gaza like easy targets "at a shooting range."
