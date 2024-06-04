Trade Unions Urge ANC to Go into Coalition with Parties Prioritising Worker Interests
Though the ANC failed to win a governing majority, it still received the most votes from the electorate and is likely going to be a big part of any coalition government that will be formed on 16 June.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade unions have urged the African National Congress (ANC) to go into coalition with parties that will prioritise the interests of the workers.
The ANC failed to win a governing majority for the first time in democratic South Africa.
However, the party still received the most votes from the electorate and is likely going to be a big part of any coalition government that will be formed on 16 June.
The ANC's tripartite alliance partner, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), has already stated it would reject a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA).
“We don’t want anybody who is going to undermine the labour law - we need a protection of the labour laws, we need a protection on the social wages, we need a working relationship in relation to the class communities in advancing service delivery,” said the federation's secretary general, Solly Phetoe.
“We need a government that will be able to protect the National Health Insurance and all policies we have agreed on and make sure there is an implementation of the NHI.”
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU)’s general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, said it's important that the ANC forms a stable government with mature coalition partners.
“The coalitions in Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni are not something that inspires you when you look at them because we see instability.
“We see a possibility we may be marching to this president this year, next year that president would have been hit with a vote of no confidence and there is a new president.”
