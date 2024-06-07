Friday, June 07, 2024

Tragic Attack Claims Lives of 7 Beninese Soldiers

By Xinhua 

June 6, 2024

Seven Beninese soldiers were killed Tuesday in a jihadist ambush in the Pendjari National Park in the north of the country, local media reported Wednesday.

The attack happened at around 11 a.m., local time, in the national park, local media outlet Crystal News said.

The seven soldiers were on a motorcycle patrol when they fell into the ambush, it added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility, and the army has yet to comment officially.

Benin has been facing a growing threat of jihadism from the Sahel in recent years.

