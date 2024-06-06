Russia-Africa Ties Based on Equal Partnership: Zakharova - Exclusive
By Al Mayadeen English
The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry tells Al Mayadeen that Russia "has opportunities and future prospects for cooperation with African countries."
Russia considers cooperation with Africa to be an equal partnership, which is very important, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out on Thursday.
"The African continent has been subjected to intimidation and mistreatment over the past centuries by the countries that colonized, enslaved, and plundered it," Zakharova indicated in an exclusive statement for Al Mayadeen during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
She stressed that "one of the greatest achievements" of the Soviet Union was playing the most significant role in ending colonization, adding that she believes "contributing to the end of colonization made the world a better place."
Zakharova noted that whenever Russian officials visited African countries, they received words of thanks and appreciation for what the Soviet Union did back then and what Russia is doing now, regardless of the political paths undertaken by the African governments in those countries.
The spokesperson affirmed that Russia "has opportunities and future prospects for cooperation with African countries, based on the notion of equality and not on colonialism."
She further affirmed that the relationship would surely not be based on one side considering itself special, "like a beautiful garden," while the other is seen and treated like a jungle, she told Al Mayadeen, taking a jab at remarks made by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in October 20220, in which he described Europe as "a garden" while suggesting that "most of the rest of the world is a jungle."
Zakharova emphasized that Moscow's relationship with African countries "is mutually beneficial," highlighting that Russian officials visited Guinea and saw "the immense number of factories built during the Soviet era" and the ones built nowadays.
"We also visited other countries and saw large economic, financial, and industrial projects, as well as humanitarian, educational, and cultural ones, and we expressed our readiness to implement many of them in Africa," the Russian diplomat expressed.
She also pointed out that many Africans speak Russian and that there is ongoing work by the Russian Foreign Ministry and other government agencies to put effort into this regard, adding that several private companies provide opportunities to learn Russian, which is a very important factor.
The SPIEF kicked off its first day with significant attendance from nations from different parts of the world and representatives of most companies. The forum's theme this year is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World."
It is noteworthy that in March 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference that African nations will become one of the main pillars and pioneers of the new world order, stressing that relations between Russia and Africa are developing to unprecedented levels and that Moscow aims to expand these ties.
