US-made Munitions Used in Deadly Strike on UN School in Central Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation committed a massacre after midnight on Thursday, targeting Palestinians at an UNRWA school.
A CNN investigation of footage from the area and a study by an explosive weapons expert revealed that US-made explosives were used in a fatal Israeli attack on a United Nations-run school in central Gaza on Thursday, where Palestinians were taking refuge.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Gaza Strip, citing medical sources, reported that at least 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured after the Israeli occupation deliberately hit an UNRWA school sheltering displaced individuals in the Camp 2 area in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, with an airstrike.
The correspondent stated that the occupation warplanes committed this massacre after midnight, adding that the al-Sardi School, which was bombed, shelters displaced Palestinians.
The Gaza Government Media Office issued a statement following the bombing of the school, noting that the death toll is expected to rise due to the large number of severely injured Palestinians.
The Office held the "Israeli occupation and the US administration fully responsible for the crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in Gaza."
CNN discovered parts of at least two US-made GBU-39 small-diameter bombs (SDBs) in video footage captured at the location by a CNN correspondent.
As usual, the Israeli occupation alleged it was targeting a Hamas compound operating inside the school, blatantly lying about minimizing the danger to civilians by using "precise intelligence".
This is the second confirmation in less than a month by CNN that US-manufactured weapons were used in lethal Israeli assaults on displaced Palestinians.
The origin of the weapon used in the Rafah airstrike was the United States, an earlier report published by CNN revealed. The revelation makes the US government a prime suspect in facilitating Israeli war crimes, especially as US officials refuse to condemn the action.
The Rafah strike, which saw the use of two guided munition bombs, eventually led to a fire breaking out, killing at least 45 and injuring 200 others, most of whom were women and children.
This is not the first time that US-supplied weapons have been used to commit acts of genocide against the Palestinian population and target internationally protected organizations, as Washington is the primary supplier of explosives, bombs, missiles, and various types of munitions to the Israeli military.
It is worth noting that the US has also supplied the Israeli regime with 328 fighter aircraft, which have been used to commit the bulk of war crimes and instances of violations of international law in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria in the past eight months.
