6 Ex-ministers Retained in First Batch of Kenya's Cabinet Appointments
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Jul 2024 16:05
Kenyan President William Ruto announces the appointment of the first 11 members of his Cabinet, retaining six former ministers in key defense and interior roles.
Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Friday that the first 11 members of his Cabinet, including the retention of six former ministers in crucial defense and interior positions.
Last week, Ruto had dismissed nearly all ministers except one, signaling a move toward forming a broad-based government aimed at addressing the issues that sparked month-long protests.
These protests initially began with demands for legislators to reject a finance bill proposing new taxes and evolved into calls for the President’s resignation over perceived poor governance.
While Ruto kept the former ministers in charge of interior and defense, he has yet to appoint a finance minister, a role critical to managing the contentious budget. Ruto has defended the proposed taxes as necessary for managing the country's rising public debt and enhancing domestic revenue collection.
Protesters have been demanding a fresh start, accusing the former ministers of incompetence, corruption, and excessive displays of wealth amid rising living costs.
The interior ministry, which oversees the police, has faced heavy criticism for its role in the shootings and killings of protesters on June 25 during a parliamentary storming.
Just before the President's announcement, members of the opposition coalition criticized the proposed broad-based government, labeling it a “betrayal of the Kenyan people, especially Gen Z and millennials,” who have been at the forefront of the protests advocating for change.
Why it matters
Opposition figure Kalonzo Musyoka criticized the Cabinet reshuffle as "cosmetic", asserting that no real change will occur as long as the Ruto administration remains in power. He added that any opposition party joining the broad-based government would do so as an individual entity rather than as part of the opposition coalition.
Main opposition leader Raila Odinga was absent from the media briefing held by the opposition coalition.
The month-long protests in Kenya, which began on June 18, were led by young people who described themselves as leaderless and without tribal affiliations in their demands for change, accountability, and good governance. Since the protests began, at least 50 people have died and over 400 have been injured, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.
