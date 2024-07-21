Russia, Congo Sign MoCs on Peaceful Nuclear Energy, Hydropower
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Jul 2024 15:36
The two sides focused on the prospects for strengthening the Russian-Congolese partnership in the energy sector.
The Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Republic of Congo have signed memoranda of cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and hydropower, a statement from the state corporation's press service confirmed.
"On July 17-18, 2024, Nikolay Spassky, Deputy General Director - Director of the International Activities Unit of the State Corporation Rosatom, took a working visit to the Republic of Congo. Nikolay Spassky held detailed negotiations with the Minister of Energy and Hydraulics of the Republic of Congo, Emile Ouosso. Based on their results, memorandums were signed on cooperation on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and on hydropower," the statement announced.
Spassky also met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, Anatole Collinet-Makosso, during which the two sides focused on the prospects for strengthening the Russian-Congolese partnership in the energy sector.
In late June, President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso announced plans to expand energy cooperation with Russia, following agreements reached during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Oil production and export are central to the economy of the Republic of Congo, accounting for at least 60% of the country's total exports.
The logging and wood processing industry is the second most significant sector in the central African nation, with additional income derived from the export of iron ore, bauxite, lead, zinc, gold, and diamonds.
It is noteworthy that in 2023, the Republic of Congo produced 8% of the world's diamonds, according to the Kimberley Process.
In early June, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, affirmed that Russia "has opportunities and future prospects for cooperation with African countries, based on the notion of equality and not on colonialism."
She also told Al Mayadeen that Moscow's relationship with African countries "is mutually beneficial."
