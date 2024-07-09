Another SANDF Soldier Killed in DRC
Another South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been killed.
The SANDF said the soldier was fatally wounded when a hand grenade exploded close to the sleeping quarters in their base in Beni.
In June month, two South African soldiers died on the same mission during an attack by M23 rebels.
The SANDF said that it was not yet clear what caused the hand grenade to explode, however an investigation was underway.
Head of communications, Siphiwe Dlamini: "SANDF board of inquiry, including the United Nations officials, will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The name of the deceased will be announced when all processes to bring his mortal remains back home have been concluded and his family has been informed of his passing."
