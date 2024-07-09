Struisbaai Cut Off as Heavy Rain Batters Western Cape
Overberg District Municipality emergency services manager, Reinard Geldenhuys, said that no injuries or loss of life had been reported but teams were bracing themselves for more inclement weather.
CAPE TOWN - As heavy rain and stormy conditions continue to batter the Western Cape, Overberg emergency services teams are attending to a number of flooded roads and power outages in the Caledon, Struisbaai and Cape Agulhas areas.
The SA Weather Service has issued an upgraded level 8 warning for another intense cold front on its way to the province on Thursday.
"The water levels are now cutting off areas like Struisbaai, that area is just going to rise. So that is a cause of concern for us and we're planning for that."
Geldenhuys said the power outages in certain areas were also causing problems.
"There are certain areas where people are using oxygen machines dependant on power and now there's no power, we can't get them out to alternative power sources, so we're planning and making provision in the town itself."
Geldenhuys said the municipality would allow people with oxygen tanks to use the backup generators at the NSRI station in Struisbaai.
