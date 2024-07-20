Hezbollah: New, Dangerous Phase After Israeli 'Foolish' Yemen Attack
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Jul 2024
Palestinian Resistance groups condemn the Israeli aggression and reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Yemen.
Hezbollah affirmed on Saturday that the Israeli aggression against Yemen is a continuation of the American-British aggression against the Arab country.
In a statement, the Resistance said that the attack was backed and supported by the United States, emphasizing that "the foolish step taken by the Zionist enemy signals a new and dangerous phase of a highly significant confrontation in the region."
Hezbollah extended condolences to the "free and honorable Yemeni people and its brave and wise leadership" over the martyrs who ascended in the Israeli bombing, adding that "the aggression underscores the utmost importance of [the] support fronts across the region and their great role in defending the Palestinian people."
"The aggression will not pass without a harsh and deterrent response," Hezbollah concluded.
Palestinian Resistance groups also condemned the Israeli aggression, confirming that an attack on Yemen will not deter the country's nation, which has been growing stronger despite still being under a decade-long ongoing war.
The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas condemned "the heinous Zionist aggression against the sovereignty of the brotherly Republic of Yemen," which resulted "in many martyrs and injuries among civilians."
Hamas described in a statement the aggression as "Zionist arrogance and a dangerous escalation, a desperate attempt to dissuade the free Resistance forces in our nation from performing their sacred duty towards al-Quds and the oppressed Palestinian people who are facing a Nazi-like extermination war."
The group affirmed "its full solidarity with the brotherly Yemeni people and the Ansar Allah group, and we mourn their martyrs and appreciate their courageous positions and decisive decision to provide all means of support and backing to our oppressed Palestinian people."
It held the Israeli occupation and the United States full responsibility for the escalation in the region.
Hamas also called "on all countries and forces of our Arab and Islamic nation to condemn this fascist aggression, unite, mobilize powers, and engage in confronting this usurping Zionist entity until it is expelled from the land of Palestine and our occupied Arab lands, and protect our Islamic and Christian holy sites, foremost among them the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque."
For its part, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement condemned "the criminal Zionist aggression against the Yemeni people" which targeted "civilian installations."
The group pointed out that "this new Zionist crime confirms that this criminal entity poses a threat not only to the Palestinian people."
Similarly, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine strongly condemned "the brutal Zionist aggression on Yemen," affirming that "it will not pass without a harsh and deterrent response."
Also in its statement, the Palestinian Resistance Committees asserted that "the aggression on Yemen is an aggression against all components of the nation."
Undoubtedly coming
Earlier today, Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.
The aggression targeted the civilian Hodeidah port and Ras Kathib power station, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.
The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported martyrs and wounded as a result of the aggression, confirming that civilians suffered severe burns due to the fires.
Spokesperson General Yahya Saree said Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate that occupied Yafa (Tel Aviv) is an unsafe zone and that a response is undoubtedly coming.
Saree emphasized that the armed forces "will not hesitate" to strike vital Israeli targets in the Israeli entity and that operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza will not stop regardless of the consequences.
The Yemeni people "are preparing for a long war with this enemy ["Israel"] until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted and the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy against the Palestinian people in Gaza are over."
The general concluded by expressing confidence that the Yemeni nation will overcome this challenge just like they did many others over the past years, referring to the US-Saudi-UAE decade-long ongoing war and blockade on the country.
