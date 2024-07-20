On High Alert, Fears of a Yemeni Response: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli media outlets are expressing concerns about a potential Yemeni response to the aggression on the port of Hodeidah, with reports indicating that "Israel" is on "high alert" throughout the occupied territories.
Israeli Channel 12 reported heightened concerns of a Yemeni response following the Israeli aggression on the port of Hodeidah. The channel noted that the Israeli Air Force is on high alert across the occupied territories. Additionally, the Israeli Navy has increased its alert level in the Eilat area, as reported by the Israel Hayom website.
Channel 13 military affairs commentator Alon Ben David stated, "In Israel, there is a firm belief that we may enter days of confrontation with Yemen."
He added, "We may see more significant ballistic missile launches, and Yemen has that capability and has drones, pointing out that that's a relatively easier threat, and it takes a lot of time to intercept."
The Israeli commentator added that "there is an understanding that this attack will be responded to with a Yemeni attack, and Israel is prepared for this."
Israeli meeting before the attack
According to Israeli media, Israeli ministers received a personal summons from the head of the National Security Council to prevent information leaks before the attack. They were asked not to disclose the summons to anyone and to attend an extraordinary meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Security.
This session began at 2:30 p.m, during which they approved the plans.
The Israeli media reported that the political-security cabinet "is obligated to approve an operation that could lead to war because there is a possibility of a significant response." Therefore, the matter required the approval of the cabinet.
Channel 12 reported that such a step is "coordinated with the United States, and also with everyone in the region, including Egypt and other partners so that they are informed and not surprised."
The session lasted about 4 hours, and at the end of it, the cabinet approved launching an attack on Yemen. After the meeting, Netanyahu, Security Minister Yoav Galant, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi were in the Security Ministry's command room during the attack on Yemen.
Israeli media reported that Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast. The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.
Following the attack, the Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement affirming their continued support for Gaza and declaring that they would respond.
The YAF spokesperson General, Yahya Saree, said "We are preparing for a long war with the Israeli enemy until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted."
"We confirm what was said in our previous statement regarding considering the occupied Yafa area as an unsafe zone," he added.
