'Israel' Attacks Yemeni Civilian Facilities, Sanaa Vows Heavy Price
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reports that civil defense teams continue to battle the blazing fires that erupted due to the Israeli aggression on oil storage facilities.
Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.
The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the strikes targeted the Ras Kathib power station in Hodeidah, igniting the oil storage facilities.
The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported martyrs and wounded as a result of the aggression, confirming that civilians suffered severe burns due to the fires.
Israeli Kan 11 channel citing a US official reported that the Israelis conducted an attack in Yemen.
Civil defense teams are battling to extinguish the fires and flames engulfing the targeted zone, our correspondent added, noting that the size of the blaze is making the task extremely difficult.
Yemeni sources informed Al Mayadeen that these airstrikes were coordinated between US and Israeli forces, indicating that the nature of the targets hit by the aggression shows the blindness of the enemy.
They emphasized that there will be a response to the aggression.
Israeli media quoted official American sources stating that 25 F-35 fighters attacked multiple targets in Yemen in several attack waves.
Furthermore, an Israeli media platform mentioned that Italians assisted "Israel" with refueling aircraft in Yemeni airspace.
Following the Israeli aggression, the head of Yemen's negotiating delegation, Mohammad Abdul-Salam, affirmed that pressuring Yemen to cease supporting Gaza is "a dream that will not come true for the Israeli enemy."
"The brutal Israeli aggression will only increase the determination and the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and its brave armed forces in an escalating manner."
