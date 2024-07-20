GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Yemen | Widespread Massacres throughout Gaza – Day 288
July 20, 2024
Israel continues to carry out massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, Palestine Chronicle)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Hamas said that the continuation of the war of extermination against the Palestinian people in Gaza is Israel’s practical response to the International Court of Justice.
A report by Israel’s Channel 12 revealed intelligence information about the reasons behind the success of a drone launched from Yemen in reaching Tel Aviv and causing the death of an Israeli citizen.
According to Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hesitant to ratify a prisoner swap deal with Hamas before his trip to Washington this week.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,848 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,459 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.
Sunday, July 21, 12:00 am (GMT+2)
CHANNEL 14: An emergency meeting was held for fear of Ansarallah attacking strategic facilities in Israel.
CHANNEL 12: 50 rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Saturday.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and others injured as a result of Israeli shelling of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: 4 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
US CENTRAL COMMAND: We destroyed a Houthi drone in the past 24 hours.
CHANNEL 12: The air force bombed weapons depots between the cities of Tyre and Sidon in southern Lebanon.
ISRAELI ARMY: We are checking reports of explosions heard in the city of Eilat. We have received reports of explosions in Eilat and we are investigating.
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported explosions in the city of Eilat, in southern Israel.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Wounded as a result of an Israeli raid targeting a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a commercial facility housing displaced people in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.
Saturday, July 20, 11:00 pm (GMT+2)
FINANCIAL TIMES (citing Israeli official): We struck dual-use targets in Hodeidah.
ISRAELI OFFICIALS: We expect a response from the Houthis and are preparing to attack.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 6 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a commercial facility housing displaced people in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
IRANIAN FM: Iranian FM warned of the danger of increasing tension and expanding the scope of war in the region as a result of what she called “dangerous Zionist adventures.”
ISRAELI ARMY: Two Israeli soldiers were injured by drone launched from southern Lebanon.
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli aircraft raided the surroundings of the towns of Adloun and Al-Shahabiya in southern Lebanon.
Saturday, July 20, 10:00 pm (GMT+2)
EGYPT: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that it is following with great concern the Israeli operations in Yemen, and called for self-restraint, calm and an end to the war on the Gaza Strip.
ANSARALLAH HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli bombing of Hodeidah resulted in the injury of more than 80 people.
HEZBOLLAH: the Israeli aggression on Yemen confirms the utmost importance of the support fronts in the region in defending the Palestinian people.
ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will respond to the blatant aggression on Hodeidah. We will not hesitate to strike vital targets of the Israeli enemy.
NETANYAHU: Anyone who attacks Israel will pay a very heavy price.
GANTZ: The leader of the Israeli National Union party, Benny Gantz, as saying that the main message from the attack, which he described as “important and justified” on Yemen, is that Israel builds alliances and cooperates with its friends.
US STATE DEPARTMENT: The International Court of Justice’s decision requiring Israel to withdraw as quickly as possible from the occupied Palestinian territories contradicts the framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ISRAEL HAYOM: Ministers in the security cabinet criticized their call for a meeting while the fighters were on their way to Yemen to carry out the attack.
Saturday, July 20, 8:30 pm (GMT+2)
ANSARALLAH: Israeli aggression on Yemen will not pass without a response.
KAN (citing sources): Political Cabinet did not unanimously approve Yemen attack.
AXIOS (citing White House official): the National Security Council briefed President Joe Biden on the developments and the Israeli strike in Yemen.
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military confirmed that it used F-15 fighter jets to carry out airstrikes in Yemen.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades said that it is shelling the Israeli occupation forces that have penetrated east of the Juhar al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells, as battles continue in the area.
HAMAS: Hamas condemned the Israeli aggression on the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen and the targeting of oil and civilian facilities.
NYT (quoting US officials): We did not participate militarily in the strike on Yemen.
LAPID: Yair Lapid described the attack in Yemen as “justified and precise,” and congratulated the Israeli military on the raids.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israel waited for the return of the planes before claiming responsibility for the attack in Yemen.
ISRAELI OFFICIAL: We carried out the strike after many months of restraint in the face of Houthi attacks.
CHANNEL 12: The security cabinet approved, during its meeting today, launching raids on Yemen in response to the Houthi drone attack that exploded in Tel Aviv yesterday, Friday.
ANSARALLAH: Israeli aggression on Hodeidah will only increase our determination to support Gaza.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a “Yassin 105” shell near Haroun Mosque, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
ANSARALLAH: Israeli raids targeted Hodeidah electricity facility.
Saturday, July 20, 7:00 pm (GMT+2)
ANSARALLAH: There were deaths and injuries as a result of Israeli raids on oil storage facilities in the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, without any news about their number.
AXIOS: Israel launched an attack in Yemen in response to the explosion of the drone launched by the Ansarallah at Tel Aviv yesterday morning, Friday.
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Zabadani military site in northern Israel with rockets, confirming that it had been directly hit.
PRISONERS’ FAMILIES: We will make our voice heard by Biden if Netanyahu does not agree to the deal.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation blows up residential buildings in the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah.
Saturday, July 20, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz asked Israeli embassies to take action to limit the consequences of the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the need to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.
LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The towns of Houla and Markaba in southern Lebanon were subjected to Israeli artillery and phosphorous shelling, which led to the outbreak of fires.
ISRAEL HAYOM: a factory in Kibbutz Amir in the Galilee Finger region in northern Israel was damaged by rockets fired from southern Lebanon, following the announcement by both the Qassam Brigades and Hezbollah that they were targeting the area.
Saturday, July 20, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)
HAMAS: Hamas) welcomed the Pakistani government’s declaration of the Israeli occupation as an entity committing war crimes and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a terrorist figure.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: two people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli drone strike on the Araba area, north of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
WALLA: Fires broke out in open areas in the northern occupied Syrian Golan Heights as a result of rockets being fired from southern Lebanon, confirming that dozens of rockets were being fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel.
Saturday, July 20, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four children were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted their home in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: 30 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the occupied Golan Heights and the Galilee Finger in northern Israel.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu and Biden may make a statement about the deal from Washington.
Saturday, July 20, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)
MAARIV: Likud ministers accuse Galant of seeking to bring down the government.
ISRAELI SECURITY INSTITUTE: The Ansarallah attacks will not stop before the war in Gaza stops.
AXIOS: Washington discussed imposing sanctions on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted, in cooperation with the Al-Quds Brigades, a Merkava tank in Rafah.
Saturday, July 20, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)
LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli drone bombed a car in the town of Burj al-Muluk on the road leading to the Khiam-Wazzani triangle in southern Lebanon.
Saturday, July 20, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)
AL-JAZEERA: air raid sirens are sounding in the areas of Kibbutz Dan, Dafna and Sha’ar Yashuf in the Galilee Finger on the border with Lebanon.
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up a tunnel with an Israeli infantry force west of Rafah.
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Nahal Oz site with mortar shells.
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombardment targeted the home of the Al-Sabbagh family in the Al-Zarqa area, north of Gaza City, leaving two martyrs and a number of wounded.
Saturday, July 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)
HAMAS: The continuation of the war of extermination against our Palestinian people throughout the Gaza Strip, and the deaths of dozens of martyrs during the past 24 hours, most of whom are children and women, is Israel’s practical response to the International Court of Justice.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intensive air and artillery bombardment targeted the Al-Da’wa area, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
ISRAELI MEDIA: A report by Israel’s Channel 12 revealed intelligence information about the reasons behind the success of a drone launched from Yemen in reaching Tel Aviv and causing the death of an Israeli citizen.
ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli warplanes attacked military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in the Houla area in southern Lebanon.
Saturday, July 20, 1o:00 am (GMT+2)
BERNIE SANDERS: Netanyahu is a war criminal and I will not attend his speech.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: journalist Mohammed Jasser, his wife and two children were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
KAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hesitant to ratify a prisoner swap deal with Hamas before his trip to Washington this week.
Saturday, July 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)
LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Israeli air force launched an air strike on the town of Houla in the south of the country.
UKMTO: We received a report of a missile attack targeting a cargo ship 83 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni city of Aden.
HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the occupation soldiers at the Manara site with artillery.
AL-JAZEERA: Heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeted Al-Bureij camp and the surrounding areas in the central Gaza Strip.
Saturday, July 20, 08:00 am (GMT+2)
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation forces continue to blow up houses in the center of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens were sounding at the Israeli military site of Al-Manara in the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.
AMBREY: British maritime security firm Ambrey said it was investigating an attack on a cargo ship 61 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen.
WHO: The World Health Organization has warned of an increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters were firing in the eastern areas of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Saturday, July 20, 07:00 am (GMT+2)
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting him in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Doctors at Al-Awda Hospital succeeded in saving a fetus from the womb of his mother, who was killed in Nuseirat and was nine months pregnant.
Saturday, July 20, 05:00 am (GMT+2)
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, has risen to eight.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
MEDICAL SOURCES: Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Saturday, July 20, 04:00 am (GMT+2)
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, was subjected to artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli tanks.
Saturday, July 20, 03:00 am (GMT+2)
AL-JAZEERA: 4 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces bombed the Ayyad family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in 5 martyrs and 10 wounded.
Saturday, July 20, 02:00 am (GMT+2)
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Ayyad family’s home in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries.
Saturday, July 20, 01:00 am (GMT+2)
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Al-Quds Brigades announced that it and the Al-Qassam Brigades had targeted, in a joint operation, “a Zionist vehicle with a 105 Al-Yassin missile in Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah” in the southern Gaza Strip.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
No comments:
Post a Comment