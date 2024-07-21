Israeli Aggression Not to Achieve Any of Its Goals, Al-Houthi Says
21 Jul 2024 18:39
Yemeni leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi underlines in the wake of the Israeli attacks on Yemen that the occupation will not succeed in bringing Yemen to its knees.
The Israeli occupation chose its targets in Hodeidah with the deliberate intent of crippling Yemen's economy, Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said Sunday.
Addressing the people of Yemen, Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that these attacks were not random but part of a calculated strategy to undermine the economic stability of the country.
Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast. The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.
The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported martyrs and wounded as a result of the aggression, confirming that civilians suffered severe burns due to the fires.
On Friday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a successful drone strike targeting a significant site in Tel Aviv, occupied Palestine, in continuation of their operations in support of Gaza.
The Yemeni leader underlined that another objective of the Israeli strikes was to create dramatic scenes of fire and smoke, aiming to portray the assault as a significant achievement. He suggested that this was meant to reassure the Israeli public, who are both angry and fearful, that a substantial and painful blow had been dealt to Yemen.
Support fronts foiled Israeli plans
Sayyed al-Houthi also noted that the occupation's strategy included isolating the Palestinian people in Gaza. He argued that "Israel" had planned to focus its aggression solely on Gaza, but this strategy was disrupted by external factors, such as the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.
He went on to highlight the pivotal role of the support front in Lebanon, which had "a significant impact on mitigating the pressure on Gaza." This regional solidarity, he stressed, "forced the Israeli occupation to reconsider its approach."
Sayyed al-Houthi praised the operations of the Yemeni armed forces, stating that they had a substantial effect on the occupation's plans. He emphasized that these military actions were influential and had an economic impact on "Israel".
Moreover, he detailed the impact and outcomes of recent joint operations between the Yemeni army and Islamic resistance in Iraq. He emphasized that these operations had a direct and significant effect on "Israel".
Advanced Yemeni capabilities
Sayyed Al-Houthi highlighted that "Israel had acknowledged the development of Yemeni capabilities, as well as the new tactics, techniques, and methods that had been implemented." These advancements have significantly challenged the occupation, which has been unable to counter them effectively.
He noted that, in response to the ongoing genocide and starvation in Gaza, Yemen has escalated its operations and expanded its reach to the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. As the war enters its tenth month, al-Houthi stressed the need for increased pressure and deterrence to force Israel to halt its aggression.
Al-Houthi introduced the Yafa drone, describing it as "an advanced UAV with significant tactical and technical capabilities, long-range, and superior destructive power." "The deployment of this drone deep into Israeli territory marked a new and important development, causing considerable distress to Israel and establishing a precedent of external threats."
He remarked that the targeting of Yafa was a major psychological blow to the Israeli occupation, as confirmed by its leadership.
Sayyed Al-Houthi clarified that the drone was manufactured in Yemen and was launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces, disputing the claims that it was produced and deployed by another party. He criticized those who refuse to acknowledge Yemen's role and the effectiveness of its people, army, and armed forces.
Tel Aviv operation cornered 'Israel'
The Yemeni leader asserted that the occupation was "no longer safe in Tel Aviv," highlighting this as a "significant issue for the occupation and indicative of the failure of its protectors and agents." He pointed out that the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza led to real problems and crises for itself, prompting its attack on Yemen.
He stated that the attack on Yemen was uncomfortable for the Israeli occupation, forcing it to abandon its strategy of isolating Gaza and ensuring the protection of American interests and collaborators.
Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that this aggression would not deter Yemen from continuing to support Gaza in the fifth phase of its operations.
He argued that if American-backed attacks on Yemen's civilian infrastructure had been effective, they would have already had an impact on the Yemeni people.
Sayyed Al-Houthi asserted that the occupation would neither regain deterrence nor prevent Yemen from supporting the Palestinian people.
Israeli regime leading itself to abyss
He assured that Yemen would "continue to develop its capabilities and adapt to the level of challenges faced, as has been the case since the beginning of the American and British aggression on Yemen."
Sayyed al-Houthi warned that Israelis should be more concerned and recognize that their leaders are leading them into greater danger.
He also expressed satisfaction with the direct confrontation between Yemen and the Israeli occupation, as well as the United States, noting that their policy had previously relied on fighting through proxies.
He emphasized Yemen's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, describing their struggle as a "sacred battle."
"We are engaged in a holy battle by supporting the Palestinian people, and anyone who doubts our stance should do as we do, or more," al-Houthi declared.
He criticized those who try to portray Yemen's fight as an Iranian stance, stating that this narrative was propagated by the Israeli occupation and echoed by those who align with Israeli positions.
Support for axis pivotal
Al-Houthi highlighted the authenticity and global resonance of the Palestinian cause, asserting that "the Palestinian cause is real and its impact has spread all over the world. No one can serve the enemy and cover up the truth."
He expressed satisfaction with the collaboration between Yemen and various support fronts, referring to this alliance as the Axis of al-Aqsa and al-Quds, dedicated to supporting the Palestinian people.
"We are happy with the cooperation between us and the support fronts. This axis is for Al-Aqsa and al-Quds, and its front is to support the Palestinian people," Sayyed al-Houthi stated.
The Yemeni leader underlined that there was strong coordination with all support fronts concerning the Israeli aggression while calling for the recognition and support of any part that supports Gaza, stressing that a stance with Gaza was an honorable position deserving of appreciation.
"We are in the strongest phase of this confrontation, and we continue to support the Palestinian people," Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed. He expressed pride in the Yemeni people for their confrontation with the occupation, describing them as steadfast and courageous.
"This phase is important and contains indicators of the promised victory. The enemy is heading towards collapse and failure," Sayyed al-Houthi concluded.
