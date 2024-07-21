Palestinian National Dialogue Talks to Commence in Beijing on Monday
By Al Mayadeen English
New rounds of intra-Palestinian talks are set to take place in China's Beijing with representatives from 14 Palestinian factions.
The Palestinian National Dialogue talks are set to commence Monday morning in the Chinese capital, Beijing.
The meetings will see the participation of 14 Palestinian factions, including Fatah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
A participant in the meetings revealed that the agenda will include discussions on expanding the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and forming a national unity government to manage affairs in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Additionally, the latest developments concerning the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip will be addressed.
It is worth noting that the outcomes of the previous meeting between Hamas and Fatah in Beijing emphasized the unified Palestinian stance on the war on Gaza. The meeting underscored the importance of halting the genocide and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.
Furthermore, the meeting stressed the need for coordinating positions and efforts in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds to confront settler attacks on villages and towns, as well as Israeli assaults on the al-Aqsa Mosque.
Back in April, the two factions agreed during bilateral talks in Bejing on the importance of unifying the Palestinian position regarding the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Strip.
At the time, Palestinian sources revealed to Al Mayadeen the outcomes of the meeting held between the two Palestinian factions, Hamas and Fatah, in the Chinese capital Beijing.
The factions further agreed on "coordinating joint national efforts to deliver urgent aid and relief to the sector and to arrange with the relevant parties in Gaza," and forming a joint bilateral committee in Cairo for coordination and follow-up, as per our sources.
According to the sources, the meeting emphasized coordinating positions and efforts in the West Bank and al-Quds to confront settler attacks on villages and towns, as well as Israeli occupation assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The outcomes of the meeting also stressed the priority of the detainees' issue and the necessity to preserve their rights and support them during this difficult phase, where they are subjected to the worst forms of abuse and harm inside Israeli occupation prisons
On another note, the sources reported from the meeting that Hamas and Fatah affirmed the necessity of unity and ending the division, "within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization by joining all Palestinian forces and factions within it and its institutions, based on previous agreements in this regard."
The parties also highlighted the importance of forming a non-factional national unity government during or after the genocidal war, tasked with its technical and administrative duties in relief efforts, alleviating the effects of aggression, and rebuilding Gaza.
China was one of the first countries to call for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza to prevent a humanitarian crisis, calling on "Israel" to lift the blockade imposed on the Strip to ensure the entry of much-needed aid, respect international humanitarian law, and stop targeting all civilian objects and aid workers in Gaza.
