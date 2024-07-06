Russian Forces Liberate Sokol Village in DPR
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the village of Sokol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to the military agency, units from Battlegroup Center liberated the village and improved their tactical position.
Battlegroup North units deliver strikes on Ukrainian personnel, hardware
Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have delivered strikes on personnel from four Ukrainian brigades over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to the military agency, strikes were delivered near Volchansk, Staritsa and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region.
Battlegroup North units thwart five Ukrainian counterattacks over 24 hours
Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Five attacks by the formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade and the East special-op team have been thwarted over the past 24 hours," it said in a statement.
Russian air defense systems take down 3 Storm Shadow missiles, HARM missile
Russian air defense systems have shot down three Storm Shadow missiles, a HARM missile and three HIMARS shells, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
It added that 55 unmanned aerial vehicles have been taken down.
Ukrainian army loses up to 650 troops in responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South
The Ukrainian army has lost up to 650 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The military agency added that Ukrainian losses also include 12 motor vehicles, seven howitzers, a counter-battery warfare station and seven field munitions depots.
Ukrainian army loses up to 210 troops in responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North
The Ukrainian army has lost up to 210 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The military agency added that the enemy’s losses included a tank, a pickup truck, a Grad combat vehicle, four self-propelled artillery systems, four howitzers and two D-20 guns.
Ukrainian army loses up to 415 troops in responsibility zone of Battlegroup Center
The Ukrainian army has lost up to 415 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The military agency added that the adversary has lost three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley, two pick-up trucks, a self-propelled artillery system, a howitzer, an M-119 gun and an anti-tank cannon.
Russia’s air force strikes Bayraktar stations at two Ukrainian airfields
Russian forces have eliminated two Ukrainian air defense systems and Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles stations at two military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Additionally, strikes were delivered on Ukrainian personnel and military hardware in 127 districts.
Russia’s Battlegroup West improves frontline positions
Russia’s Battlegroup West has improved positions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to the agency, strikes were delivered on eight Ukrainian military brigades.
Ukrainian army loses up to 120 troops in responsibility zone of Battlegroup Dnepr
The Ukrainian army has lost up to 120 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr over 24 hours.
The military agency added that Ukrainian losses included eight motor vehicles, five howitzers, a field gun, a radio-electronic warfare station and a munitions depot.
Ukrainian army loses up to 540 troops in responsibility zone of Battlegroup West
The Ukrainian army has lost up to 540 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
It noted that Russian units also thwarted two Ukrainian counterattacks.
Russia’s Battlegroup East strikes three Ukrainian brigades in 24 hours
Units from Russia’s Battlegroup East have delivered strikes on the manpower and military hardware of three Ukrainian brigades over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The military agency added that Russian forces have improved their frontline positions.
The Ukrainian army has lost up to 115 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East over 24 hours.
It noted that Ukrainian losses also included two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and two field guns.
