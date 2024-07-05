Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks, Pummels HQ, Sites with Rockets
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
Hezbollah's response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns continues, striking today multiple bases and positions across al-Jalil.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah launched a series of operations in support of the Palestinians and in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and villages.
Fires broke out in several areas across al-Jalil as a result of Hezbollah's rocket attacks, as one barrage of rockets directly impacted multiple buildings in Kiryat Shmona, injuring two Israeli occupation soldiers, as well as an emergency services team.
At 12:30 pm, the Resistance launched an attack on the al-Ramtha military site in the Israeli-occupied Kfar Chouba Hills, dealing direct hits to the intended targets.
Just 15 minutes later, the Resistance fighters fired unspecified "rocket weapons" at the al-Semmaqa military site.
The Resistance's artillery units also launched an attack on the Ramyah military site, dealing direct hits to the intended targets.
Hezbollah responds to Israeli escalation, use of white phosphorus
Although the northern front had seen relative quiet on Friday, Israeli artillery shells were fired at the Lebanese towns of Yohmor and Arnoun, and white phosphorus shells were fired at Kfar Tibnit and upper al-Nabatiyeh.
The attack marked an Israeli escalation, as these towns have rarely been subject to Israeli artillery shelling and host a substantial number of Lebanese citizens who have been displaced from border villages.
As a result, Hezbollah's fighters launched several strikes in response to the Israeli attacks on the southern Lebanese towns.
In the first attack on Friday afternoon, Hezbollah fighters fired an anti-tank guided missile at a building used by Israeli occupation soldiers in Shlomi.
Later, the Resistance fired a barrage of Grad-type rockets at the 769th Hiram Territorial Brigade's headquarters in Kiryat Shmona.
Although Israeli authorities were quick to deny that rockets that impacted the city led to any casualties, Israeli media outlets later revealed that two soldiers and a group of emergency workers were injured as a result of the attack.
Moreover, the Kiryat Shmona municipality had said that only one of five rocket artillery shells launched from Lebanon toward the city was intercepted by Israeli anti-air systems, while the remaining struck the city, including one that struck a building.
In this attack, Hezbollah specified that the rocket barrage came in response to the shelling of Yohmor, Arnoun al-Shaqif, and Kfar Tibnit.
The Resistance also launched another attack in response to the Israeli aggression targeting the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in the Ayelet Barracks.
As for other attacks on Kfar Chouba, Markaba, and al-Khiyam, Hezbollah launched a salvo of Grad-type rockets on Margaliot.
