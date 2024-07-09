Senegal President Calls for Dialogue With Sahel Alliance
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Jul 2024 17:10
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye urges for dialogue with the Sahel states, saying ECOWAS cannot sit idly by while tensions escalate.
Senegal's President and West Africa's Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) "facilitator", Bassirou Diomaye Faye, called for dialogue between Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, which recently abandoned the bloc and formed a separate confederation.
ECOWAS heads of state convened on Sunday in Abuja to discuss the "lack of progress in interactions" with Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso's authorities, all of whom came into power through a series of coups.
Faye, on his part, said the ECOWAS "cannot sit idly by", and relayed their responsibility to reconcile all forces and instate dialogue, in a recorded video message on Monday.
It is worth noting that the three countries broke from the West African bloc after accusing France of manipulating it while simultaneously failing to provide enough resources to counter-fight anti-jihadist efforts.
However, according to the Senegalese President, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, all have one year left with ECOWAS as per Article 91 of the organization's founding treaty.
"I hope that by the end of the (one-year) notice period, we will have had enough conversations to reconcile views and strengthen the organization so that it can better tackle our shared challenges," he said.
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali sign treaty to become confederation
The military-led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger convened their first joint summit on Saturday in Niamey, the capital of Niger. During this historic meeting, they announced the formation of a confederation of the three Sahel states.
In their inaugural summit since coming to power, the leaders adopted a joint statement outlining a treaty to establish the confederation.
“This summit marks a decisive step for the future of our common space. Together, we will consolidate the foundations of our true independence, a guarantee of true peace and sustainable development through the creation of the 'Alliance of Sahel States' Confederation,’" Capt. Ibrahim Traore, the leader of Burkina Faso, wrote on X.
The summit appears to signal a departure from ECOWAS. Tensions between the Sahel nations and ECOWAS escalated after Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani seized power from the elected President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup in Niger last July. In response, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger and threatened intervention, further straining relations.
“The AES (Alliance of Sahel States) is full of enormous natural potential which, if properly exploited, will guarantee a better future for the people of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso," said Traore.
"Our people have irrevocably turned their backs on ECOWAS," stated Tiani to his fellow Sahel leaders.
