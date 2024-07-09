YAF-Iraqi Joint Operation Hits Vital Israeli Target in Umm al-Rashrash
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Al Mayadeen net
The Yemeni people and their armed forces continue to reiterate their proactive support to the Palestinian people, according to the statement.
The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced on Monday that YAF conducted a joint operation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, targeting a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash.
Saree confirmed that the operation was "carried out with several drones and successfully achieved its goals."
Later on, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a statement announcing the operation on its part.
He reiterated that joint operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance will continue, in support of the Palestinian people until the aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and the siege is lifted.
It is noteworthy that days ago, Saree announced that YAF conducted a joint operation with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, targeting a vital target in Haifa with cruise missiles.
Saree explained that the operation was carried out using several cruise missiles, stressing its success.
Last week, the YAF announced that they conducted four significant military operations targeting ships belonging to the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Israeli occupation, achieving direct hits.
Saree detailed the attacks in a statement. The first operation targeted the Israeli ship MSC Unific VI in the Arabian Sea using several cruise missiles.
The second operation, according to Saree, targeted the US oil tanker Delonix in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles. This marks the second attack on the Delonix within the same week.
In the third operation, Yemeni forces targeted the British Cargo ship Anvil Point in the Indian Ocean with cruise missiles.
The fourth operation targeted the Lucky Sailor ship in the Mediterranean Sea, again using cruise missiles.
The Yemeni Armed Forces underlined that this attack was due to the ship's owning company violating a ban on entering ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The Yemeni people and their armed forces continue to reiterate their proactive support to the Palestinian people by putting ships and companies supplying the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians under the direct threat of attacks across different waters. The YAF is also working on enhancing its operations targeting traffic into two major Israeli-occupied ports in Haifa and Isdud by cooperating with Iraqi Resistance factions, expanding the scope of its supportive operations.
