Several Killed, Injured as Israeli Strikes Continue to Ravage Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Three UNRWA employees were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle near the agency's warehouses in the central Gaza Strip.
A renewed series of sporadic attacks were carried out by the Israeli occupation on the 273rd day of its ongoing aggression on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
Our correspondent confirmed that civil defense teams recovered the bodies of two children killed after Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the al-Tuffah area in central Gaza City.
In Block C of the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house, while search operations for more victims under the rubble were still ongoing.
Three employees of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle near the agency's warehouses on Salah al-Din Street, north of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.
Our correspondent also reported two injuries from Israeli artillery shelling on a group of people collecting firewood in the northern part of the central governorate.
Additionally, three killed Palestinians and several injuries were brought to the Nasser Hospital following an Israeli airstrike on eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent, Israeli warships opened fire toward the northwestern areas of the Gaza Strip, and an Israeli Apache helicopter fired at the eastern parts of Gaza City. In addition, the al-Zaytoun neighborhood came under Israeli artillery shelling.
On his part, UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, pointed to the continuous Israeli evacuation orders to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
He described the issue as a "tragic cycle", as Israeli authorities issued a new "evacuation order" for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Khan Younis and Rafah.
These evacuation orders are "the largest issued since October," Lazzarini explained, affecting Palestinians who have already been displaced multiple times.
"People have no where to go. They desperately search for nonexistent safety, setting up makeshift structures often in the rubble of bombed out buildings," the UNRWA official said.
Lazzarini stressed the risk of unexploded ordnance (UXO), saying that it is "spreading" in the besieged territory.
He said that a nine-year-old girl was killed by an unexploded bomb in Khan Younis, while another six children were injured.
"The risk for children is especially high. They spend hours collecting water and food and walk long distances amid piles of accumulated waste that could be covering UXOs," he posted on his X account.
Lazzarini called for the "continuous cycle of displacement" to stop.
He concluded, "No more delay for the long overdue [ceasefire]."
