Yemen Restores Electricity in Hodeidah Using Alternative Power Sources
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Jul 2024 23:44
Following the Israeli attack targeting a major Yemeni power station, Yemen confirms that power was back on and restored in the Hodeidah province.
Technical units of the Yemeni General Electricity Corporation were able to restore Hodeidah's electric current using alternative power sources after Israeli strikes targeted the Ras Kathib power station in the province.
The corporation confirmed in a statement that the fire, ignited by the Israeli strikes, was contained as efforts continue to repair the damage to the station and restore its function in the near future.
On Saturday night, Yemen's Minister of Electricity and Power and member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, announced that an emergency operation cabinet was formed to outline the measures and procedures required to provide electricity to the residents of the Hodeidah province, as well as contain the fires and kickstart restoration processes of the targeted power station.
Earlier today, Al-Bukhaiti, accompanied by the mayor of Hodeidah and its power manager, Ahmad Rawdan, visited the site of the Israeli attack to check the damages inflicted.
In turn, Al Mayadeen's correspondent said smoke was still rising from one of the fuel tanks in the port, adding that power has been restored in Hodeidah to over 80%, while extinguishing efforts were still ongoing.
As a response to the Israeli attack, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) carried out two operations, one targeting an Israeli-occupied city and the other targeting a US vessel on the Red Sea.
In detail, the YAF carried out a top-tier military operation against significant targets in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] with a number of ballistic missiles, achieving its declared goals successfully, the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Sunday.
Saree detailed that the YAF also targeted the US ship "Pumba" in the Red Sea with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, impacting it directly.
The YAF Spokesperson affirmed YAF's full right to defend the country against American-British aggression, as well as against Israeli aggression.
Furthermore, Saree vowed that a response to the Israeli aggression against Yemen, which has resulted in 90 casualties, is inevitable and will be massive.
