Axis of Resistance to Punish 'Israel' for Crime in Yemen: Al-Kaabi
By Al Mayadeen English
21 Jul 2024 17:52
The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Nujaba Movement vows to expand operations against "Israel" following the aggression targeting civilian infrastructure in Yemen.
The Secretary-General of the al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq, Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, vowed to expand the scope and magnitude of military operations carried out by Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, in a primary response by the Iraqi Resistance to the Israeli aggression targeting Yemen on Saturday.
In a statement, Sheikh Al-Kaabi said "What the Zionists and their reckless alliance committed by targeting Yemen's infrastructure is but a new page of their book of crimes and defeat."
He further affirmed that response and punishment await the Israeli occupation for its crime, carried out by the "free people of the world and the Axis of Resistance that have never and will never abandon Palestine," vowing to expand the magnitude of operations by the Resistance in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, that have not ceased since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
The Secretary-General's statement comes after the Israeli occupation launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.
The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the strikes targeted the Ras Kathib power station in Hodeidah, igniting the oil storage facilities.
The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported martyrs and wounded as a result of the aggression, confirming that civilians suffered severe burns due to the fires.
