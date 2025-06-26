A Democratic Govt Doesn't Have a Deadline to Fully Honor Freedom Charter: ANC
The ANC says the democratic government has made great strides in improving the lives of all ordinary South Africans.
ANC Gauteng provincial co-ordinator Hope Papo speaking at the Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, to commemorate the 70th anniversary since the adoption of the Freedom Charter on 26 June 2025. Picture: Sphamandla Dlamini/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) believes a democratic government does not have a cut-off timeline for when it should fully implement all the ideals of the Freedom Charter.
As the governing party since 1994, the ANC has acknowledged that not all of the charter’s ideals have been achieved, particularly economic transformation and land restitution.
On Thursday, the ANC held an event at the Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, to commemorate the 70th anniversary since the adoption of the Freedom Charter.
It said eight of the 10 principles in the charter have been achieved, including democratic elections, equal rights for all and state houses.
ANC Gauteng provincial co-ordinator Hope Papo said implementing the ideals of the Freedom Charter is a continuous process.
“By 1994, we had over 500 years of colonialism in South Africa of a special type and from 1948, apartheid. So, every five years we make an assessment, but to expect that a legacy of colonialism and apartheid of over 500 years can be eradicated in 30 years. It's correct to say there has to be a change, but we have started a transformation of South Africa.”
Papo said land restitution and transformation of the economy have been frustrated by the fact that the democratic government has to operate within the contours of the Constitution.
