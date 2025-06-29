Otumfuo Presents 22-Carat Gold Chain to King Mswati III in Kumasi
By News Ghana
June 28, 2025
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has gifted King Mswati III of Eswatini a bespoke 22-carat Ashanti Gold chain during a state banquet in Kumasi.
The gesture marked the culmination of the Eswatini monarch’s four-day cultural visit to Ghana aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. Lady Julia Osei Tutu presented the gift on behalf of her husband, describing it as a symbol of “affection, gratitude, and pleasure” for the royal visit.
The gold chain features traditional Adinkra symbols, reflecting Ashanti cultural heritage. “We hope this serves as a remembrance when you return home,” stated Lady Julia during the presentation at Manhyia Palace. Complementary gifts included handwoven Kente cloth and a matching gold bracelet-earrings set.
King Mswati III’s visit focused on deepening cultural exchange between Ghana and Eswatini. His itinerary featured immersive experiences across the Ashanti Region, including traditional ceremonies and historical site tours. The exchange underscores the role of traditional leadership in fostering Pan-African diplomacy beyond formal state channels.
No official statements were released regarding discussions between the monarchs, though observers noted the visit’s timing coincides with broader efforts to enhance South-South cultural cooperation. King Mswati III departed Ghana following the banquet, concluding his first official visit to the West African nation.
No comments:
Post a Comment