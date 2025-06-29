Ghana Advances Talks for Chinese Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Hub
June 26, 2025
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has declared Ghana’s economic diplomacy strategy “producing fantastic results” following advanced discussions with China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
The global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer expressed “favorable consideration” to establish a production plant in Ghana during Ablakwa’s recent diplomatic mission to China.
In a social media update, the legislator emphasized the strategic significance of partnering with China—home to seven of the world’s top ten EV brands and recognized as a decade ahead in EV technology. “Ghana is leveraging our lithium discovery and economic recovery to forge transformational partnerships,” Ablakwa stated, positioning the potential investment to capitalize on the country’s critical mineral resources and green industrialization goals.
The talks align with President Mahama’s push for high-impact foreign investments to drive job creation. While details on timelines or incentives remain undisclosed, Ablakwa praised GAC’s engagement and reiterated his commitment to ensuring diplomacy delivers “meaningful impact in citizens’ lives.” Ghana faces continental competition for EV supply chain roles, but its political stability and lithium reserves strengthen its bid.
