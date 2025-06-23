Operation Herald of Victory: Iran Pounds US Military Base in Qatar in Retaliatory Operation
Monday, 23 June 2025 5:11 PM
Iran launches missiles at an American base in Qatar in response to the US aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Iranian armed forces have launched a missile barrage at American military bases in Qatar in a retaliatory operation a day after Iranian nuclear sites were targeted by US bombers.
In a statement following the successful retaliatory operation, Iranian armed forces said the operation came in response to the “blatant military aggression by the criminal regime of the United States” against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.
The statement described the US aggression as “a clear violation of international law” and added that under the directive of the Supreme National Security Council and the command of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (PBUH), the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), using the sacred code “Ya Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (AS),” launched a powerful and devastating missile strike on the Al Udeid base in Qatar.
This base serves as the headquarters of the US Air Force Command and represents the most strategic asset of the American military in West Asia.
“The message of this decisive action by the sons of the nation in the armed forces to the White House and its allies is clear and direct,” the statement noted, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will “never leave any violation of its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered.”
It further said that the American enemy’s aggression has “exposed to all that Zionist malice is simply a continuation of US strategy” while reminding all that in this national defense, American military bases and assets in the region “are not points of strength but critical vulnerabilities — the Achilles’ heel of this warmongering regime.”
“On the eve of the month of Muharram, the time of mourning for the Master of Martyrs, Imam Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (AS), we once again warn the enemies of Islamic Iran that the era of 'hit and run' is over,” the armed forces stated.
he statement noted that the will of the powerful, people-backed armed forces is such that “any repeat of these hostile actions will only hasten the collapse of America's military presence in the region, lead to their disgraceful retreat from West Asia, and fulfill the shared dream of the Islamic Ummah and freedom-loving nations — the eradication of the cancerous Zionist entity.”
No comments:
Post a Comment