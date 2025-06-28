Seventh Africa Gender Statistics Forum (AGSF 2025)
26 June 2025
African Development Bank (Abidjan)
What: Seventh Africa Gender Statistics Forum (AGSF 2025)
Who: The African Development Bank, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, African Union Commission, UN Women, Open Data Watch, and UNICEF
When: June 30 - July 4, 2025
Where: Novotel Plateau Hotel, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire and virtual (Register here for Zoom participation)
The African Development Bank and partner organizations will host the Seventh Africa Gender Statistics Forum (AGSF 2025) from 30 June-04 July 2025 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
The other organizing partners are the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Union Commission (AUC), UN Women, Open Data Watch, and UNICEF.
Themed "Sound Statistics for ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality and Empowerment," the event will bring together government officials, development partners, civil society organizations, statisticians, and private sector representatives to discuss concrete actions to strengthen the production and use of gender statistics in development initiatives across Africa. Participants will exchange experiences and innovations to boost investment in reliable, timely, and policy-relevant gender data.
The Africa Gender Statistics Forum is a multi-stakeholder platform that advances gender data systems, builds statistical capacity, and accelerates progress toward gender equality and women's empowerment across the continent.
The 2025 edition takes place as the world marks the 30-year anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, offering an opportunity to assess progress made, identify persistent gaps, and redefine strategic priorities for gender data ecosystems. Since its inception in 2017, AGSF has served as the premier platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing on gender statistics in Africa.
