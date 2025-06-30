Pezeshkian: IAEA Must Abandon Double Standards, Respect Rights of Members
Monday, 30 June 2025 2:30 PM
The combo photo shows Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has censured the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its double standard policies, saying the agency should respect the rights of all member states.
“The [IAEA’s] double standard behavior has caused several problems for security in the region and the world and the Agency is expected to observe the rights of the [member] countries and avoid dual attitudes while defending the rights of its member states,” Pezeshkian said in a phone call with French President Emanuel Macron on Sunday.
The Iranian president criticized the IAEA director general for presenting incorrect reports about Iran’s nuclear issue and his refusal to condemn the US airstrikes against the Iranian nuclear facilities.
The Iranian government, parliament and nation believe the IAEA chief has failed to observe impartiality in dealing with the country’s nuclear program despite full cooperation on the part of the Islamic Republic, Pezeshkian said.
“This behavior is not acceptable to us at all,” the Iranian president stated.
"The action taken by lawmakers... is a natural response to the unjustified, unconstructive and destructive conduct of the director general of the IAEA," Pezeshkian said, referring to the Iranian Parliament’s bill to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.
On June 25, the Iranian Parliament approved the general and specific provisions of a bill to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the IAEA following its politically-motivated resolution against the Islamic Republic. The parliamentary bill was later approved by Iran’s Constitutional Council.
Iran’s foreign minister has dismissed the IAEA chief’s insistence on visiting the country’s nuclear facilities as “meaningless” and “malign in intent.”
The Iranian president said the Israeli regime carried out its acts of aggression against Iran upon the green light it received from the United States at the same time as indirect nuclear talks were underway between Tehran and Washington.
Pezeshkian expressed regret that the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights and international law strived to justify the inhuman and illegal acts of aggression by the Israeli regime and the US instead of condemning them.
He said the IAEA’s attitude posed serious challenges to the Iranian nation’s trust in the UN nuclear agency.
Pezeshkian underscored the need for the IAEA to fully comply with its own rules and regulations as the first step in the process of rebuilding the Iranian people’s lost trust.
He reiterated Iran’s principled policy on avoiding war and insecurity while pursuing diplomacy in the settlement of issues.
The Iranian president hoped that international organizations, including the IAEA, would comply with their commitments to the member states to pave the way for promoting peace and security in the world instead of war and conflict.
On June 13, the Israeli regime launched an all-out aggression on Iranian soil, attacking nuclear and military infrastructure as well as residential areas with unprecedented military and intelligence support from the United States, its great benefactor.
The Iranian Armed Forces responded through coordinated defensive operations, deflecting incoming fire and engaging the hostile aircraft that brought down several Israeli warplanes.
Iran’s Armed Forces also launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, including multi-warhead and hypersonic variants, towards strategic nuclear, military, and industrial targets across the occupied territories.
On June 22, the United States joined the Israeli regime in the assault and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
During the phone conversation, the French president expressed condolences to Pezeshkian over the martyrdom of Iranians and said France was one of the first countries to condemn the acts of aggression.
He said France affirms Iran’s positions regarding the correct implementation of regulations by the IAEA.
Paris emphasizes the importance of continuing Tehran’s cooperation with the IAEA even within a new framework as well as the ongoing dialogue with European countries, the French president said.
