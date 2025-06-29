Ghana Proposes Mandatory Hiring Quotas in Disability Rights Overhaul
By News Ghana
June 28, 2025
Ghana’s government will introduce enforceable hiring quotas for persons with disabilities (PWDs) alongside a major legislative amendment, Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak announced in Parliament.
During the National Day for Persons with Disabilities observance, Dr. Apaak confirmed President John Mahama’s administration is prioritizing passage of the Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Bill and a supporting Legislative Instrument to operationalize the law.
The reforms aim to transform workplace inclusion through binding requirements. “The government commits to partnering with private sector employers to ensure at least 5% of their competent workforce is recruited from the disability community,” Dr. Apaak declared. He emphasized this economic empowerment measure would leverage the untapped potential of qualified PWDs across all sectors. The announcement builds on recent education reforms including free tertiary education for PWDs and specialized STEM curricula.
Beyond employment mandates, the amendment bill strengthens Ghana’s legal architecture for disability rights. Dr. Apaak framed the changes as essential for removing societal barriers: “This ensures PWDs are recognized and empowered to participate fully.” The forthcoming Legislative Instrument will specify enforcement mechanisms for the updated Act.
The Deputy Minister challenged public and private institutions to proactively implement inclusive hiring ahead of the legislation. “Many qualified persons with disabilities are capable of holding key positions,” he asserted, urging immediate adoption of equitable recruitment practices. The policy aligns with Ghana’s broader commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
