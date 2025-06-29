Tanzania Launches SGR Electric Train Freight Services Between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma
DAR ES SALAAM, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has officially commenced freight operations on its standard gauge railway (SGR) electric trains, connecting the port city of Dar es Salaam with the national capital of Dodoma.
The rollout of freight services followed the successful completion of trial runs earlier this year, which involved 264 Chinese-manufactured cargo wagons.
The TRC said in a statement on Friday that the inaugural freight train, comprising 10 wagons and transporting more than 700 tonnes of assorted goods, departed from Pugu Station in Dar es Salaam at 4:35 a.m. local time and was scheduled to arrive at Ihumwa Station in Dodoma by 2 p.m.
"The TRC invites traders, institutions, and all transport stakeholders to embrace this modern, safe, and efficient cargo transport service," the statement said.
Of the initial 264 units, 200 are designated for container transport, while the remaining 64 are designed to carry loose cargo, according to the statement.
