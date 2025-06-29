DA Threatens No Confidence Motion Against Ramaphosa If He Fails to Step Up Fight Against Corruption
As the party’s 48-hour ultimatum deadline ran out on Saturday for Ramaphosa to act against ANC ministers accused of corruption, the DA announced it would opt out of the national dialogue.
DA threatens no confidence motion against Ramaphosa if he fails to step up fight against corruption
DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses a press conference in Cape Town following the axing of Andrew Whitfield as deputy minister. Picture: Democratic Alliance.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is threatening a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa if he doesn’t step up against corruption.
Axing of Andrew Whitfield causes renewed friction in GNU
The much-vaunted dialogue, which aims to set a policy direction for the government of national unity (GNU), is set to start in August after several delays.
But the DA says if it includes corrupt ANC MPs, it will be nothing more than an electioneering ploy ahead of next year’s local government elections.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa doesn’t enjoy unfettered executive powers having been put in that position on the back of his party’s good faith.
And it expects him to live up to his promise to clean house, starting in front of his own doorstep.
"The people of South Africa voted for change. They did not vote for more of the same. They did not vote for more of the Zuma years where the corrupt and those responsible for maladministration are shielded and protected."
Steenhuisen is again putting Ramaphosa on terms, saying if he doesn’t act against questionable ministers, it will act against him.
"It is clear that the DA is in the process of losing confidence in the president’s ability to act as a leader, not only of the ANC, but of the GNU of which we are the second largest component."
In the meantime, the DA says it will be rejecting the budget votes of departments where corruption-accused ministers are at the helm, imperilling the final hurdle of the budget process, which starts this week.
