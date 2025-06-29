Mabika Lands ZANU-PF Manicaland Women’s League Chair
June 29, 2025
CDE Dorothy Mabika was this afternoon elected as the substantive Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Women’s League chairlady, defeating her closest rival, Cde Mercy Sacco, by seven votes.
The party utilised the old list of executive members, prior to the addition of two new portfolios, with 39 provincial executive members forming the electoral college.
Cde Mabika secured 23 votes, while Cde Sacco, who had been serving as acting chairperson, garnered 16 votes.
Cde Mabika fills the vacancy left by Mrs Happiness Nyakuedzwa, who was removed from office last year.
The election, held in Mutare yesterday, was presided over by Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha.
Cde Machacha said the election proceeded peacefully, and the result awaits endorsement by the Politburo.
“We were instructed to reconvene and re-run the co-option process for the chairwoman of the Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Women’s League, and we have just completed that task, with Cde Dorothy Mabika emerging as the winner. Our results will, of course, be presented to the Politburo, and the final endorsement of those results will be made by the Politburo. However, thus far, everything has proceeded smoothly, without any hitches. We hope that, from now on, Manicaland will be united, and the women’s league will be united, focusing on organising and building our party in the province.
“The figures were 23 votes for Cde Mabika and 16 votes for Cde Sacco, and both ladies have demonstrated that they have a considerable following within the executive and deserve respect. Both ladies should now work together, unite as chairwoman and vice-chair, to ensure that they unite the entire Women’s League. They should also concentrate on programmes that empower women in Manicaland,” said Cde Machacha.
