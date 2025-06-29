'Even if the DA Walks Away, GNU Will Not Collapse' - ANC's Mbalula
Mbalula made the remarks on Sunday, amid ongoing tensions within the GNU, sparked by the recent dismissal of Andrew Whitfield as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.
ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, delivering a closing address at the ANC OR Tambo 7th Regional Conference on 29 June 2025. Picture: X/@MYANC
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the Government of National Unity (GNU) will remain intact, even if the Democratic Alliance (DA) decides to withdraw.
He made the remarks amid ongoing tensions within the GNU, sparked by the recent dismissal of Andrew Whitfield as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.
Whitfield was removed from his post after undertaking an unauthorised international trip.
Mbalula addressed the strained relationship between the ANC and the DA while speaking at a regional elective conference in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dismissal of the DA’s Andrew Whitfield, the party announced it would remain part of the GNU but withdraw from the National Dialogue.
The DA also didn’t rule out the possibility of tabling a motion of no-confidence against the president, expressing its dissatisfaction over Whitfield’s removal from his position.
However, Mbalula said the DA appears to be looking for a way out of the GNU.
He insisted that even if the party exits, the multi-party coalition will remain intact.
“Even if the DA walks away, the GNU will not collapse. Several parties are eager to join and are already knocking on the door. The GNU is simply too powerful to fall apart.”
This latest dispute within the GNU is just one of several that have emerged since its formation exactly a year ago.
