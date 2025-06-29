Ghana Actress Matilda Asare Earns Masters Degree from KNUST
By News Ghana
June 28, 2025
Kumawood film star Matilda Asare has graduated with a Master of Science in Management and Human Resource Strategy from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
The actress received her degree during the university’s June 27, 2025, commencement ceremony in Kumasi, marking a significant academic milestone alongside her entertainment career.
Fellow actor Apostle John Prah joined Asare to celebrate the achievement, sharing video footage of the occasion on social media. The graduate wore traditional Kente cloth beneath her green KNUST academic regalia during the ceremony. Asare later posted highlights online, receiving widespread acclaim from industry peers and fans for balancing screen success with scholarly dedication.
The intensive one-year MSc program focuses on developing strategic leadership, analytical decision-making, and advanced management competencies. KNUST designed the curriculum to equip professionals with evidence-based approaches to organizational challenges. Asare’s accomplishment reflects a growing trend among Ghanaian entertainers pursuing formal education to complement creative work.
Her graduation coincides with national efforts to advance professional development across sectors, including recent banking and digital literacy initiatives. The actress has not publicly confirmed whether her degree signals a career shift or enhanced production roles within Ghana’s film industry.
