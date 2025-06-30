Targeting Gazans Carrying Flour ‘Heinous Crime by Fascist Israeli Army’, Says Hamas
Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas resistance movement, in Gaza City. (File photo by Reuters)
The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has vehemently denounced the Israeli military’s targeting of an ordinary citizen carrying a sack of flour on his back in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City as a “sadistic and brutal act.”
“These scenes document a moment from a heinous crime committed daily by the fascist occupation army, which targets starving people searching for food, amid a suffocating blockade and systematic starvation imposed by the war criminal Netanyahu’s government for nearly four months,” the Gaza-based group said in a statement released on Sunday.
The movement highlighted that the footage of the drone strike aired by the Al Jazeera television news channel exposed “a sadistic and brutal act by a criminal army stripped of all ethics or humanity, with no regard for values or laws.”
It went on to state that Israeli occupation forces have consistently taken the lives of innocent Palestinian children, women, and the elderly ever since the Zionist entity was created on May 14, 1948, and the troops have perpetrated the most egregious violations of human rights.
Hamas emphasized that the ongoing and unparalleled atrocities, which involve the systematic targeting of starving civilians and the relentless massacres against civilians across the Gaza Strip, necessitate that the international community, its institutions, and the collective human conscience take decisive action to halt these actions and bring the fascist offenders to justice in international courts.
The Israeli military has renewed its forced displacement orders for Palestinians to leave several areas in Gaza.
Local authorities said on Saturday that at least 66 Palestinian children have died from acute malnutrition in the Gaza Strip under Israel’s blockade since October 2023.
The deaths illustrate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has enforced a siege since the onset of its ongoing genocidal war on October 7, 2023, intensifying restrictions on aid and fuel.
The latest fatalities include three infants who died from malnutrition and lack of medicine this week.
At least 56,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 133,419 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.
